Pinson Mounds holds annual First Day Hike

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An annual tradition returned to a beloved state park.

Park Ranger Tim Poole spoke to a group of hikers at Pinson Mounds, as part of their First Day Hike of 2021. Poole says he never knows how many will join.

“We’ve had it where it has been so cold that we’ve had one person show up with their dog. Then we’ve had other times where we’ve had over 120 people,” he said.

First Day Hike has been going on for over a decade. Even COVID-19 wasn’t enough to stop people from heading out to Pinson Mounds, and enjoying the history of the region.

“One of the unique things is, we have this amazing, world class archaeological [site] right here in our backyard in West Tennessee,” Poole said.

It was a little wet, but the sun was out, and the temperature meant it was perfect for a walk.

“We’ve been doing this for 12 years. Tennessee State Parks have been doing this for 10. So we continue to support that effort, so it’s a great way to introduce folks to a new year,” Poole said.

Poole says that appreciation for the park makes events like these worthwhile, and he says he can’t wait for 2021 to hopefully return things to normal and Pinson Mounds can continue to show people the beauty of the area.

“We didn’t get to have Archaeofest this past year, but we’re still over 8,000 people ahead in our visitation for the year. So we appreciate knowing that our public loves us, and we continue to be here to support them,” Poole said.

The First Day Hike is one of the five signature hikes for Tennessee State Parks.