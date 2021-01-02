2 Pueblo County deputies injured in standoff with suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies were shot and injured during a standoff in Pueblo, Colorado.

The suspect is now in custody. Officials say deputies tried to contact the suspect on Friday morning.

Tennessee authorities had asked Pueblo deputies to check on the suspect, who had made threats against the Tennessee State Patrol and the capitol building in Tennessee.

When deputies arrived, they say they came under fire.

One deputy was shot in the head and the other was shot in the left shoulder.

Both deputies are expected to make a full recovery.