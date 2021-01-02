Cool And Calmer Weather Over The Weekend

Weather Update: Friday, January 2nd

We had a soggy finish to 2021 with most locations in the area picking up over an inch of rainfall with some locations in and around Carroll county seeing over 3 inches of total rain from the last storm system.

The rain moved out Friday morning and it was a warm and windy start to 2021 though across the region with some locations approaching 70° Friday afternoon. The winds have lightened up and the temperatures are beginning to fall off tonight in West Tennessee.

Highs will only reach the 40s this weekend but sunshine is expected to make a return though on Sunday. We can’t rule our a few sprinkles late Saturday but most of us will stay dry until the middle of next week. Catch you full weekend forecast right here!

TODAY

Highs should only reach the upper 40s over the weekend. Today will be cloudy and we can’t rule out some light drizzle or a few snow flakes north of I-40 late Saturday. Saturday night temperatures will drop down to around freezing again.

SUNDAY:

Expect more sunshine on Sunday then Saturday but highs again will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 MPH. Sunday night lows will drop into the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY:

Temperatures will warm up a bit Monday due to a southwest breeze and highs will reach up into mid 50s. Sunny skies will stick around for the majority of the day.

REST OF NEXT WEEK:

Highs will stay in the 50s and sunshine will stick around for the first half of the week. Clouds will increase into the day on Wednesday and rain chances and possibly a few storms will return by Thursday and linger into the morning on Friday.

