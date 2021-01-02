Wet and Windy Night Ahead

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Saturday, January 2

Rain has been very present in West Tennessee this past week. Into last night, we did receive a little rain, which continued to stick around into today. Even right now, clouds and light rain are hanging around outside. So far, it looks like we are seeing a gloomy start to the new year. But thankfully, it shouldn’t last too long.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, we are going to see low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s for West Tennessee. Light rain will continue into tonight, possibly growing moderate at times. We are only expecting 0.2″-0.3″ throughout the region in terms of rainfall accumulation tonight. As temperatures drop through the night, there is a small possibility to see a few flurries, especially in the NW part of the region but no accumulation.

TOMORROW:

For those heading out to work or church tomorrow, be aware of your current conditions. Temps will rise to the mid to upper 40s around the region with rain leaving out early in the morning. We should be in store for a cool, cloudy day on Sunday. However, for those along the south fork of the Forked Deer River, you could experience some minor flooding. Due to the accumulation of rain this week, the south fork of the Forked Deer River is under a flood warning until Sunday afternoon. Minor flooding is expected but can still be hazardous in some areas. As of 11:00am today, the river sat at 33.7 feet and is expected to rise until it hits 34.0 feet Sunday afternoon. This could have some impact to businesses along Westover Road in Jackson. Be aware of this as you plan your day tomorrow. Remember, while water may not look that deep, you do not know how deep it actually may be. It is always smart to turn around, don’t drown. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are and keep up with the weather updates through the week!

This coming week is looking to warm up to the 50s as sunshine returns. A high pressure will be moving into our area Monday afternoon and lasting through Wednesday. Sunshine enters the region before a low pressure moves in, bringing rain on Wednesday evening and lasting into Friday. This will bring showers of possible moderate to heavy rain with wind speeds up to 20 mph on Wednesday evening. After this rain passes on Friday afternoon into the evening, we should be looking at a cool and dry weekend ahead. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

