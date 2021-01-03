FBI: Nashville bomber sent material to ‘acquaintances’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Before he blew himself up in a Christmas Day attack that devastated blocks of downtown Nashville, authorities say Anthony Warner sent materials about his views to people he knew.

Authorities have said the 63-year-old Warner was responsible for the explosion, which damaged dozens of buildings and injured several people.

Officials have not released a motive. In a statement Saturday to The Associated Press, FBI Special Agent Jason Pack said Warner had sent out items to “several acquaintances.”

Pack urged anyone who may have received material from Warner to contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.