Floyd Little, Syracuse and Broncos great, dies at 78

(AP)– Floyd Little, the versatile running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died after a long bout with cancer.

He was 78, Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse before starring for the Denver Broncos from 1967 to 1975.

Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse, where he wore No. 44 like Jim Brown and Ernie Davis before him.

He played nine seasons in Denver, where he earned the nickname “The Franchise” because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating.

He was made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010 after a 30-year wait.