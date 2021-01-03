Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland hosts last light show for holiday season

JACKSON, Tenn. – ” I had someone come four hours away just to see the lights so people come far,” said Herrera.

Sunday was the last day of Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland Light Show and employee Logan Herrera says the show is something the community has looked forward to since November.

And even though it’s ending for the year they’ve seen a good turn out.

“The numbers have been rising. I think because people just want to get out the house and do something,” said Herrera.

Each year the light show hosts a new theme of Christmas lights with music playing in your cars, and Herrera says people come from all over just to drive through for a special show.

“We have hundreds and thousands of light, this section plays 14 different sounds in your car and people just bounce to the music” said Herrera.

Even kids enjoy what looks like a Christmas wonderland.

“This years theme is fairy tales, so it’s like red ridding hood, three light pigs, golden locks and others,” said Herrera.

The light show started in November and organizers say they have taking full COVID-19 precautions.