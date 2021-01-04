17-year-old shot at Weakley County home

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Saturday night near Dresden.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a 17-year-old boy being shot at a home on Davis Memorial Road around 6:30 p.m. on January 2.

Investigators say the boy told officers he was shot by someone he did not know when he got home from work.

The release says the boy told investigators that the individual was in the home when he arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 364-5454.