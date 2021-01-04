Heavy rain showers are expected to return to West Tennessee late Wednesday

Heavy rain showers are expected to return to West Tennessee this week but not until late Wednesday or early Thursday. Temperatures should be in the low 40s while the majority of the showers will be falling, so it is not expected to be cold enough for snow showers though. Snow cannot be ruled out though this weekend as another storm system is expected to move near the area on Sunday. Catch the latest details and your full weather forecast.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies are expected with overnight lows dropping into the low 30s for most of the region. Winds will stay light or calm and rain looks unlikely.

TUESDAY:

Although we are still going to see some cloud cover, Tuesday is expected to the be the sunniest day of the week. Highs will be near normal around 50° and the winds will be light out of the northwest behind Monday night’s week cold front.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds will increase into the day and southeast winds will draw up Gulf Moisture increasing the humidity a little bit. The next storm system will roll in overnight bringing some heavy rain showers with it. Snow is not expected as highs will reach the low 50s and overnight lows will stay in the upper 30s or low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Rain showers look likely for the first half of the day and will move out into the afternoon. Highs will only make it into the mid 40s and the winds will come out of the northeast. Some areas could end up with an inch of rainfall before the system clears out.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather

Twitter: www.twitter.com/joelbarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13