Mugshots : Madison County : 12/31/20 – 01/04/21 January 4, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/36Terron Kinnie Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 2/36Ammar Al Dhahraa Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 3/36Antonio Andrews Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 4/36Brandon Trice Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 5/36Brent Laycock Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 6/36Brianna Sharp Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 7/36Chazz Maynard Reckless endangerment (serious injury or use of a deadly weapon), driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 8/36Errol Stewart Schedule VI drug violations, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 9/36James Small Aggravated domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/36Jamorea Jones Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 11/36Jnya Kidd Assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/36Joe Bates Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 13/36Jonas Owens Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/36Jonathan Jarmon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/36Joshua Ferguson Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 16/36Joshua Thompson Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 17/36Katlyn Sipes Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/36Keith Cooper Alteration of serial numbers, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 19/36Kenneth Hall Criminal trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 20/36Ke’shay Fitzgerald Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 21/36Latoya Hutch Alteration of serial numbers, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 22/36Malinda Johnson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 23/36Marcus Clark Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 24/36Michael Martin Theft of property under $10,000, possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 25/36Octavious Hardin Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 26/36Ozell Grandberry Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/36Patrick Willis Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 28/36Patsy Vinson Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 29/36Ramone Jones Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 30/36Randall Young Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 31/36Rodriquez Murphy Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 32/36Sonya Shutes Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 33/36Tomas Jimenez Driving under the influence, drivers to exercise due care Show Caption Hide Caption 34/36William Wells Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/36Willie Prather Schedule VI drug violations, violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence, open container law, drivers to exercise due care Show Caption Hide Caption 36/36Yaser Bahasan Criminal trespassing, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter