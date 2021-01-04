Those 75 and older now eligible to receive COVID-19 Vaccine

JACKSON, Tenn.–Those who are 75 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say it is important you take action early and get the vaccine as soon you are eligible to receive it.

“If you happen to miss your phase and your in a particular group, you may not have an opportunity because the second doses are set down by the number of first doses so its real important to get your phase as early as possible,” Regional Hospital Coordinator Wayne Arnold says.

Tennessee is currently in phase 1A2 of the vaccine allocation phases, meaning those who are 75 and older can get the vaccine. Health departments say appointments are filling up and it is important to get vaccinated during your phase.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is no longer scheduling appointments for 75 and older vaccines because they are all booked.

“There is a limited amount of vaccines that we have set aside for appointments and I think all of those appointments have been filled right now. We may make more if more vaccines come available,” Arnold says.

However, this Thursday there will be a drive-thru to receive the vaccine for only those who are 75 and older and live in Madison County.

Arnold says all you will need is proof of identification, age, residency and healthcare credentials to be vaccinated. No appointment is needed.

“They will just show up at the Fairgrounds, Magnolia Street entrance, and there will be cued up parking. And they will never get out of their car,” Arnold says.

The drive-thru will open at 9 a.m. and will continue until the 2,000 doses provided run out.

The following list is of phone numbers to contact your local heath department:

Chester: (731) 989-7108

Crockett: (731) 696-2505

Gibson: (731) 855-7601

Hardin: (731) 925-2557

Henderson: (731) 968-8148

Madison: (731) 423-3020

If you live in another county, click here.