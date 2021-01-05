Position: Full Time Master Control Operator

Description:

WBBJ-TV/DT has an immediate full time opening for Master Control Operator. The selected applicant will be responsible for the quality control of all programs, commercials and other aspects of broadcast operations.

Computer literacy, keyboard skills and the ability to learn quickly are a must. Previous television experience is preferred but not required. Applicants must be able to work flexible hours, all shifts, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week including holidays.

E-mail resumes to jpruitt@wbbjtv.com or mail your resume to:

WBBJ-TV

Operations Supervisor

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

No phone calls please

Jackson Telecasters, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company. We earnestly solicit your assistance in obtaining employees and request that you refer prospective applicants to us at the above address.

Please refer all qualified applicants to us by 1/22/2021. At this time, we anticipate that hiring decisions will be made on or about 1/29/2021.



