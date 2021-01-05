Georgia voters will decide US Senate control Tuesday

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are deciding the balance of power in Congress in a pair of high-stakes Senate runoff elections.

Tuesday’s voting will help determine President-elect Joe Biden’s capacity to enact what could be the most progressive governing agenda in generations.

Democrats must win both of the state’s elections to gain the Senate majority.

Republicans are unified against Biden’s plans for health care, environmental protection and civil rights.

But some fear that outgoing President Donald Trump’s brazen attempts to undermine the integrity of the nation’s voting systems may scare away Georgia voters.

