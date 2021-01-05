Jackson man arrested in relation to December shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announced the arrest of a man in connection to a December shooting.

The release from the Marshals says Ricderrius Long, 27, of Jackson, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting on Raintree Cove.

The release says Long allegedly fired into an occupied vehicle several times, injuring one person.

Long was wanted for attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and violation of probation, according to Marshals.

The release says he was arrested without incident, and was taken to the Madison County Jail.