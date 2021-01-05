Jimmie Wayne McCulley, age 80, resident of the Gallaway Community and husband of Sandra Griffith McCulley, departed this life Friday morning, January 1, 2021 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.

Jimmie was born January 14, 1940 in Gallaway, Tennessee, the son of the late S.L. McCulley and Georgia Burgess McCulley. He was employed at Federal Express and as a land surveyor for the State of Tennessee before his retirement. Jimmie was a member of Arlington United Methodist Church in Arlington, Tennessee and would help anyone in need. He enjoyed trotline fishing, hunting and woodworking with his grandsons.

Mr. McCulley is survived by his wife, Sandra McCulley and his brother, Shannon Lee McCulley. He was affectionately known as Papa to his grandsons, Logan McCulley, Caleb McCulley and Jacob McCulley and his wife, Madison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Wayne McCulley.

Mr. McCulley will be interred in the Walls Cemetery in the Braden Community.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.