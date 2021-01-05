Man arrested on weapon, drug charges in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a man has been arrested on weapon and drug charges.

A news release from the department says Javarius Mann, 32, was arrested on Monday around 5 p.m. Police say he had been stopped for a traffic infraction on Hornbrook Street.

The release says that Mann was found with a handgun, over 400 pills suspected to be ecstasy, and money believed to be from illegal drug sales.

He has been charged with has been charged with possession of schedule II with intent to sell, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Mann was jailed pending Dyersburg City Court action on Tuesday.