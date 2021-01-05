Mugshots : Madison County : 01/04/21 – 01/05/21 January 5, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9DOYLE, LESTER Fugitive - hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9ALLBRIGHT, LASHAY Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9CHATMAN, KAMERON Evading arrest, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9FERGUSON, ANDREW Criminal trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9HILL, ALEANDRO Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9JONES, GEORGE Worthless checks Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9LONG, RIEDERRIUS Second degree murder, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9OLIVER, CHARLES Leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9STOOTS, RONALD Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/04/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/05/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter