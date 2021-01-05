Mugshots : Madison County : 01/04/21 – 01/05/21

1/9 DOYLE, LESTER Fugitive - hold for other agency

2/9 ALLBRIGHT, LASHAY Failure to appear

3/9 CHATMAN, KAMERON Evading arrest, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary

4/9 FERGUSON, ANDREW Criminal trespassing

5/9 HILL, ALEANDRO Violation of probation, failure to appear



6/9 JONES, GEORGE Worthless checks

7/9 LONG, RIEDERRIUS Second degree murder, firearm used in dangerous felony

8/9 OLIVER, CHARLES Leaving the scene of an accident

9/9 STOOTS, RONALD Violation of community corrections, violation of probation



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/04/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/05/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.