Rittenhouse pleads not guilty in Kenosha protest slayings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois teenager who fatally shot two people and wounded a third amidst sometimes violent summer protests on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, has pleaded not guilty to charges including intentional homicide.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, entered his plea Tuesday in a brief hearing conducted by teleconference.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse, who is white, left his home in Antioch, Illinois, and traveled to Kenosha after learning of a call to protect businesses in the wake of the Aug. 23 shooting by police of Jacob Blake.

During protests two nights later, Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded a third man.