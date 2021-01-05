Tennessee launches $100 million literacy program to reach struggling readers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Education hopes a new literacy initiative will help teachers and school districts reach struggling readers.

The Tennessean reports officials plan to spend $100 million on “Reading 360,” which was launched Monday across the state.

Before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered classrooms, only about 36% of Tennessee’s third graders could read on grade level.

Educators anticipate struggling students will have fallen further behind.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn says the new phonics-based reading program takes a comprehensive approach to addressing the state’s literacy crisis.