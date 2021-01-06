A Frosty Cold Start

Update: Wednesday Jan 6th

Good Morning Everyone.

Skies will become mostly cloudy today. A cold start this morning in the upper 20’s. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs around 52. Thursday will bring some rain in the afternoon with some limited moisture that could change over to snow showers in the evening and overnight. A few flurries could linger into Friday morning.

Some of the forecast models are trending a bit cooler Thursday evening and are suggesting a chance for up to an inch of snowfall in some portions of West Tennessee. Not all models are thinking it will be cold enough for snow, but a 2 degree temperature difference on Thursday will determine if we will only see a cold rain, or some small snow accumulations.

The NAM model now is showing some small accumulations of snow in West Tennessee on Thursday evening as well as the RPM model from earlier. The models are about 50/50 when it comes to snow chances across the region. I think plenty of us will see some flurries and some of us will get a dusting of snow, but any significant accumulations or anything over an inch still looks pretty unlikely. The is a better chance of you getting all rain then anything more then a dusting. We will have the latest details and full weather forecast below.

TODAY:

Clouds will increase into the day and southeast winds will draw up Gulf Moisture increasing the humidity a little bit. The next storm system will roll in overnight bringing some rain showers with it. Highs will reach the low 50s and overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30’s. The showers are expected to move in after midnight and only rain is expected late Wednesday.

THURSDAY:

Rain showers look likely most of the of the day and will move out into by Friday morning and not return until next week. Highs will only make it into the low to mid 40s and the winds will come out of the northeast. Overnight lows will drop into the mid or low 30’s. Depending on how much cooler air moves in on the back side of the storm system and how late into the day on Thursday the showers linger will determine if we will see snow or not.

Some of the forecast models are showing only a cold rain but a few of them are beginning to trend cold enough for snow. Some models like the RPM below here are forecasting up to an inch of snow in the Jackson area as of Tuesday afternoon.

Here in the WBBJ Storm Team Weather Center, we think it will be cold enough for snow to mix in and up to a dusting in some areas. But accumulations up to inch still seem a bit far fetched for the current storm system as of now. We are constantly monitoring the situation and will keep you updated on further developments or changes to the forecast on our WBBJ Weather App. You can download it from the Play Store for free below.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

