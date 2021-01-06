Chances for snow showers remain in the forecast in West Tennessee Thursday Evening

Weather Evening Forecast for Wednesday January 6th:

A cold front and low pressure system are approaching from the west and are expected to bring showers by Thursday morning as well as heavy cloud cover tonight and will linger around into the first half of the day on Friday.

Chances for snow showers remain in the forecast in West Tennessee Thursday between 6 p.m. and midnight. Accumulations are expected to be minimal with most people who actually do see the snow mixing in will only pick up a dusting. Some of the forecast models are still showing only a cold rain but most of them are beginning to trend cold enough for snow. Some higher amounts up to an inch will be possible in counties bordering the Tennessee River and Kentucky. Here is a look at the RPM model’s suggestion for the timing of the snow and who could see accumulations.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain cloudy and the winds will stay light out of the northeast. Overnight lows will drop down to the mid 30s and some light showers cannot be ruled out overnight. Heavier showers will start into the morning on Wednesday.

THURSDAY:

Showers look likely most of the of the day and will move out by Friday morning and not return until next week. Rain could turn into a wintry mix or even snow after the sun goes down. Depending on how late into the evening the showers stick around will determine if the snow will stick or accumulate, but we are expecting a wet snow to come down for a short period of time for portions of West Tennessee. Highs will only make it into the low to mid 40s and the winds will come out of the northeast. Overnight lows will drop into the mid or low 30’s.

FRIDAY:

Any lingering snow showers should clear out by sunrise but a chilly air mass will be left behind by the storm system. Highs will only reach the upper 30s and expect the clouds to linger around most of the day. The winds will also be an issue as a blustery NW wind between 10-15 MPH will be present during the day as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Here in the WBBJ Storm Team Weather Center, we think it will be cold enough for snow to mix in and a dusting, or even up to a half inch in some areas. But accumulations up to or over an inch still seem a bit far fetched for the current storm system as of now. We are constantly monitoring the situation and will keep you updated on further developments or changes to the forecast on our WBBJ Weather App. You can download it from the Play Store for free below.

