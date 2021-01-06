Mugshots : Madison County : 01/05/21 – 01/06/21 January 6, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14Tabitha Fortner Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Brandon Graham Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Carlos Long Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Ceasar White Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Christopher Zeigler Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Devontae Ward Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Glenn Adkins Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Harold Williams Theft under $1,000, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Malcolm Benau Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Quincy Jones Stalking, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Racheal Fitzgerald Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Rontavious Love Failure to appear, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Victor Linear Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14William Ellison Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/05/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/06/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter