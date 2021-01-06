Mugshots : Madison County : 01/05/21 – 01/06/21

1/14 Tabitha Fortner Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest

2/14 Brandon Graham Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

3/14 Carlos Long Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/14 Ceasar White Violation of probation

5/14 Christopher Zeigler Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



6/14 Devontae Ward Violation of community corrections

7/14 Glenn Adkins Violation of community corrections

8/14 Harold Williams Theft under $1,000, resisting stop/arrest

9/14 Malcolm Benau Violation of community corrections

10/14 Quincy Jones Stalking, simple domestic assault



11/14 Racheal Fitzgerald Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/14 Rontavious Love Failure to appear, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/14 Victor Linear Violation of probation

14/14 William Ellison Driving on revoked/suspended license





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/05/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/06/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.