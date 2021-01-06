‘Stop the Steal’ rally held in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — On the day the electoral count expected to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, some Madison County residents continue to claim the vote was stolen.

“We feel like the integrity of the election process has been compromised, and we want to speak up as Americans,” said rally organizer Ray Condray.

That is the belief at Wednesday’s Stop the Steal Rally, held in front of the Madison County Courthouse.

There has been no evidence that any voting irregularities altered the results of the November election. However, that doesn’t stop the protesters and those speaking at the “Stop the Steal,” including state Rep. Chris Todd and Rep. Rusty Grills.

“We want to do this the way that our Constitution said that we could, that we could peacefully protest, that we could peacefully assemble and we can peacefully speak our minds and have the rights to freedom of speech,” Condray said.

This, while in the midst of riots at the Capitol building in Washington DC. The organizers claim they just want their voices heard.

“That’s all these folks are wanting, they want their votes to count,” Todd said.

The event involved speeches relating to voting, religion, and other topics.

“I’m most concerned about the integrity of our elections and what people are going to be thinking from this point forward,” Todd said.

The crowd, desperately hoping the results are overturned.

“The election results are not accurate. The verdict is still out on whether or not he will have a second term,” Condray said.

The rally in Madison County remained peaceful.