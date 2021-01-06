Twitter locks Trump’s account for 12 hours

Twitter has banned President Donald Trump’s account for 12 hours.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Twitter says the account will be locked until three tweets that were posted about Wednesday’s Capitol protests are removed. The company says the tweets violate its Civic Integrity policy.

Twitter says that if the tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.

Twitter adds that Trump’s account faces permanent suspension if there are future violations of its policies.