City of Jackson hires new director of engineering
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has hired a new director of engineering, according to a news release.
The release says Tom Wolf was selected following a national search.
Wolf previously served as the city engineer for the City of Spring Hill, when the city was considered the fastest growing in Tennessee, the release says.
Wolf is a graduate of Marquette University, where he received a degree in civil engineering.
The release says Wolf has 45 years of experience and is licensed in Wisconsin, Florida and Tennessee.
“Jackson is an incredible city with a lot to offer potential businesses and residents,” Wolf said. “I can easily see it being part of the next population boom as people migrate out of larger metropolitan areas. All of the pieces are starting to come together – affordable housing, healthcare, business resources, higher education, entertainment, etc. I’m looking forward to accelerating that process and making sure the city is ready to serve.”