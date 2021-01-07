City of Jackson hires new director of engineering

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has hired a new director of engineering, according to a news release.

The release says Tom Wolf was selected following a national search.

Wolf previously served as the city engineer for the City of Spring Hill, when the city was considered the fastest growing in Tennessee, the release says.

Wolf is a graduate of Marquette University, where he received a degree in civil engineering.

The release says Wolf has 45 years of experience and is licensed in Wisconsin, Florida and Tennessee.