Dyersburg police investigating Wednesday shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

Police say Erick Holland Jr., 19, was shot as he walked into his apartment on Fisher Circle around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a news release, four people shot Holland and left the scene.

Police say 31 shell casings were recovered from the scene, and an apartment and vehicle were damaged.

Holland was taken to West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital before being transferred to Regional One in Memphis, according to police.

Police say his condition is currently unknown.

Anyone who may have seen the shooting or who may have information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS, 311, or (731) 285-1212 and ask for the Criminal Investigation Division.