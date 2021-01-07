Humboldt city employees charged in animal abuse investigation

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police have confirmed two city employees are facing charges after an animal abuse investigation.

1/2 Bruce L. Pafford

2/2 James H. Johnson



According to a news release, 56-year-old Bruce Lynn Pafford and 76-year-old James Johnson, both of Humboldt, have been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The release says Humboldt police began investigating on Jan. 4 after receiving information about alleged animal abuse.

Pafford and Johnson are currently held in the Gibson County Jail in Trenton. Their bonds are set at $10,000 each.