Humboldt city employees charged in animal abuse investigation
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police have confirmed two city employees are facing charges after an animal abuse investigation.
According to a news release, 56-year-old Bruce Lynn Pafford and 76-year-old James Johnson, both of Humboldt, have been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
The release says Humboldt police began investigating on Jan. 4 after receiving information about alleged animal abuse.
Pafford and Johnson are currently held in the Gibson County Jail in Trenton. Their bonds are set at $10,000 each.