Mugshots : Madison County : 01/06/21 – 01/07/21 January 7, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11TURNER, TACARRA Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11CARNELL, MATTHEW Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11DYE, ASHLEY Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11KERNODLE, DAVID Schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11LIPFORD, RANDY Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11MCCURDY, TYRONE Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11NICHOLS, SETH Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11PRATT, JIMMY Possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11RAINEY, APRIL Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11SIMMONS, STEVEN Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11VANN, MELISSA Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/06/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/07/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter