Snow Chances Still Remain in the Forecast Tonight, but Don’t Get Too Excited

Weather Night Forecast for Thursday January 6th:

It has been all rain so far in West Tennessee but as temperatures continue to drop tonight, snow chances will begin to get going across the area. Accumulations are not expected, but a dusting could be possible and many of us could see snow flurries flying around tonight after the sun goes down. Catch the latest details and your full updated forecast right here!

As of 3:30 PM

Chances for snow showers remain in the forecast in West Tennessee Thursday between 7 p.m. and midnight. Although a light dusting of snow still will be possible, most of us will just see a few snow flurries mixing in with a cold rain.

TONIGHT:

It will cloudy and a bit breezy all night long tonight. Depending on how late into the night the showers stick around will determine if the snow will accumulate, but we are expecting a light wet snow to come down for a short period of time for portions of West Tennessee after the sun goes down. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30’s.

FRIDAY:

Any lingering snow showers should clear out by sunrise but a chilly air mass will be left behind by the storm system. Highs will only reach the upper 30s and expect the clouds to linger around most of the day. The winds will also be an issue as a blustery NW wind between 5-15 MPH will be present during the day as well.

THE WEEKEND:

Highs will only reach the 30s on Saturday and expect mostly cloudy skies to stick around. We are expecting it to be a bit warmer on Sunday with a little less cloud cover, but overall, the weekend is not going to overly great… but it definitely could be worse.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Most of us will not see much for snow late Thursday, but another storm system is looming off to our southwest. Some of the long team models are hinting at a chance for snow to return early next week to West Tennessee as well. So if you are hoping for some snow, keep your fingers crossed.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

