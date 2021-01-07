U.S. Marshals seek man wanted on murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service is requesting information on a man wanted for first-degree murder in Covington.

According to a news release, investigators issued a warrant for Terrance Sharell Taylor’s arrest on Dec. 28, 2020. The release says the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has been searching for Taylor since Dec. 29, 2020.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to Taylor’s arrest. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $2,500.

Taylor is also on the TBI Most Wanted list.

Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call (731) 571-0280 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.