Chance For a Few Snow Flurries or Spitting Snow Overnight into Saturday Morning

Friday Evening Forecast for January 8th:

Bundle up if you are heading out tonight; we even might see a few snow flurries or spitting snow overnight into Saturday morning. Accumulations are highly unlikely though. It will be a chilly weekend in West Tennessee and we will pick up another shot for some snow Monday morning. We will have the latest details and your full weather forecast right here!

TONIGHT:

It will cloudy and a bit breezy all night long. Flurry chances will get going into the evening hours and stick around overnight. The places that do see flurries will have NO travel impacts and the snow won’t even be enough to wet the payment. We will dip down to the upper 20s by the morning.

THE WEEKEND:

We could see a few flurries in the morning hours on Saturday, but after that, dry weather is expected until late Sunday night. Highs will only reach the 30s on Saturday and expect mostly cloudy skies to stick around. We are expecting it to be a bit warmer on Sunday with a little less cloud cover, but overall, the weekend is not going to overly great… but it definitely could be worse.

NEXT MONDAY:

Showers chances and the possibility of some snow will get going early Monday morning. The models have not been very consistent as far as who could see the snow and how much. But in the Storm Team Weather Center we think they best chance for snow will be areas south of I-40 and totals between a dusting and half inch look possible between 2 am and 10 am Monday morning.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny weather will return for the middle of next week with highs reaching the mid 40s on Tuesday, around 50 on Wednesday and mid 50s on Thursday. Another front could move through the area next Friday.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND WEST TENNESSEE, IT HAS BEEN A LONG WEEK!

