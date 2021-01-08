City of Jackson recognizes first ‘Hub City Hero’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has announced the first “Hub City Hero.”

Allison Erath Shipp has been recognized for her work with Give Back Jack and Blessing Boxes, according to a news release.

The release says Shipp created Give Back Jack to provide opportunities for people to donate resources, bridging non-profits and the community. Those resources include time, money, and supplies.

Shipp also created Blessing Boxes to help those struggling with food insecurity during the pandemic, according to the release. Thanks to a network of volunteers, those boxes are stationed throughout Jackson and contain food to be used by anyone who needs it.

