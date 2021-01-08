Educator of the Week: Denise Reynolds

It’s time for this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

“It was a dream that I had from being young actually, and I had some very influential teachers in my life that encouraged me and that were there for me, that made me want to do the same, “ says Denise Reynolds, a kindergarten teacher at East Hardin Elementary.

She has been teaching for over 30 years around the state of Tennessee, including McNairy, Cheatham, and Hardin counties.

“My goal has always been to make a positive impact on the lives of the children I am entrusted with. It is an honor to be a part of molding young lives in the foundation stage of education,” Reynolds said.

Reynold’s favorite part of teaching is being with her students and watching them grow.

“I cannot imagine teaching not being a part of my life. I never thought of anything else I would choose,” she said.

While she has the teaching experience, COVID-19 did cause a few changes within the classroom.

“Students learn through movement and play. The COVID-19 interruption on the typical classroom structure is troubling because necessary restrictions prohibit small group interactions and cooperation,” Reynolds said. “The children have really learned a lot, despite the fact we were having to do all of the lessons online at some point in time, but it has been a good teaching experience for me, as well as for them.”

Reynolds is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.