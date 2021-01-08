Mugshots : Madison County : 01/07/21 – 01/08/21 January 8, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Ureka Woods Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Edward Wood Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12John Cook Failure to appear, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Jose Jimenez Chavez Open container law, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Joshua Brooks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Keith Brasher Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Larry Tate Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Myschonndra Thompson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Payton Plunk Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Peyton Wells Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Qlandus Clark Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Samantha Weaver Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/07/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/08/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter