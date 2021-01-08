Mugshots : Madison County : 01/07/21 – 01/08/21

1/12 Ureka Woods Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/12 Edward Wood Shoplifting/theft of property

3/12 John Cook Failure to appear, evading arrest

4/12 Jose Jimenez Chavez Open container law, driving while unlicensed

5/12 Joshua Brooks Violation of probation



6/12 Keith Brasher Sex offender registry violations

7/12 Larry Tate Failure to appear

8/12 Myschonndra Thompson Violation of community corrections

9/12 Payton Plunk Violation of community corrections

10/12 Peyton Wells Hold for other agency



11/12 Qlandus Clark Aggravated domestic assault

12/12 Samantha Weaver Violation of probation

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/07/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/08/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.