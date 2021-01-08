Over 1,550 vaccinated during Thursday’s drive-thru event

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says over 1,550 residents were vaccinated Thursday.

The news release from the health department says 1,563 Madison County seniors received their dose of the vaccine at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

“We could not have done this without support from our community partners,” said health department Regional Director Kim Tedford.

Those who received their vaccine will need to return for a second dose on Jan. 28, according to the health department.

The health department says 22 doses were left after Thursday’s event, and went to those on the Rapid Response List.