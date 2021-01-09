The Chance For Snow Flurries Continues Into Our Saturday

Updated January 9th, 2021 9 am.

Bundle Up!

Wind chills in the lower to middle 20’s this morning with scattered snow flurries at times.

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with highs only to around 38 and on and off snow flurries in the morning.

THE WEEKEND:

We could see a few flurries on Saturday, but after that, dry weather is expected until late Sunday night. Highs will only reach the 30s on Saturday and expect mostly cloudy skies to stick around. We are expecting it to be a bit warmer on Sunday with a little less cloud cover, but overall, the weekend is not going to overly great… but it definitely could be worse.

NEXT MONDAY:

Showers chances and the possibility of some snow will get going early Monday morning. The models have not been very consistent as far as who could see the snow and how much. But in the Storm Team Weather Center we think they best chance for snow will be areas south of I-40 and totals between a dusting and half inch look possible between 2 am and 10 am Monday morning.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny weather will return for the middle of next week with highs reaching the mid 40s on Tuesday, around 50 on Wednesday and mid 50s on Thursday. Another front could move through the area next Friday.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND WEST TENNESSEE, IT HAS BEEN A LONG WEEK!

