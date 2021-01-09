Winter-like Week Ahead

Weather Update – Saturday, January 9 – 5:30p.m.

TONIGHT: We have seen some winter-like conditions this past week but they will be continuing into this week as well. We saw a few flurries this morning around the West Tennessee region but did not last for long. Into tonight, as temperatures drop into the 20s and moisture reappears, flurries are back in the forecast. Flurries are looking to have the highest chance around the NW part of the region, especially by Reelfoot Lake. No accumulation or other precipitation is expected overnight. We will remain cloudy into the morning.

TOMORROW:

As we warm up to the 40s tomorrow, we may see some sunshine here or there but, it won’t last long. Clouds are looking at remaining in the area, which could increase temperatures slightly overnight into Monday morning. Also into Monday morning, we could see another chance of winter weather appear. As rain arrives and meets some freezing temperatures, there is a shot for some freezing rain, sleet, or even snow in some areas. Snow chances are greatest along the Tennessee River or along the SE part of the region. No to very little accumulation is expected as of right now but that could change before Monday morning. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the winter weather chances this coming week.

Winter weathershould leave the West Tennessee region by Tuesday afternoon, giving us some partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will reach into the 50s Friday as a warm front passes through bringing some rain. We will cool back down into the weekend as a cold front moves through the area behind the warm front, dropping temperatures by about 10-12 degrees. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

