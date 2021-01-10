Tennessee man charged in 2019 death of 4-month-old daughter

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of murdering his 4-month-old daughter.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 29-year-old Paul Morgan Beard of Johnson City was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Kenlyn Beard of Elizabethton.

A Carter County grand jury indicted Beard on the charges on Tuesday.

The TBI says Beard was booked into the Carter County Jail on a $250,000 bond.