Dyersburg police investigating robbery of pizza delivery driver

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are investigating after a Papa John’s Pizza delivery driver was robbed Friday night.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 500 block of Fakes Street around 10 p.m. Friday after a report of a robbery.

Police say the victim told investigators he was robbed by two Black male juveniles between 10-years-old and 14-years-old. The victim told investigators that the boys were wearing dark clothes and face masks.

Police say one of the juveniles indicated he had a gun in his jacket pocket and demanded money from the driver, and the other juvenile grabbed the pizzas.

Both juveniles ran from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS, 311 or the Dyersburg Police Department at (731) 285-1212.