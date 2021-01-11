Dyersburg police: man injured in Sunday shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired Sunday night and early Monday morning, including an incident which left a man injured.

Dyersburg police responded to a report of a shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday on Lipford Circle, where officers found 18-year-old Jabrell Gauldin suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, according to a news release.

The release says Gauldin would not give officers information on where he was shot or any information other than his identity.

Gauldin was taken to Dyersburg West Tennessee Healthcare, and was later transferred to Regional One in Memphis, according to police. His current condition is unknown.

Around midnight, Dyersburg police reported hearing 10 to 15 gunshots in the area of Parks Thurmond Circle, but officers were unable to locate a suspect, according to the release.

Police say around 4 a.m. Monday, a resident on Parks Thurmond Circle told police their vehicle was hit by gunfire overnight. Officers later located another vehicle and an apartment window that had been hit by gunfire as well, according to the release.

Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to call Dyersburg police at (731) 285-TIPS, (731) 285-1212 or 311.