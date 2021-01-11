Mugshots : Madison County : 01/08/21 – 01/11/21

1/44 Joseph Scott Violation of order of protection

2/44 Ammar Al Dhahraa Public intoxication

3/44 Brandon Holliday Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/44 Carmen Corder Driving under the influence

5/44 Christopher Douglas Violation of probation



6/44 Cierra Vance Violation of probation

7/44 Clifford Mayze Failure to appear

8/44 Colton Carnett Schedule VI drug violations

9/44 Damaris Clay Failure to appear

10/44 Dandre Perry Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony



11/44 Darah Jackson Simple domestic assault

12/44 Darquis Peck Simple domestic assault

13/44 Darrin Richmond Public intoxication

14/44 Deadrick Brown Criminal trespassing

15/44 Douglas Taylor Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident



16/44 Ed Walton Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

17/44 Elijah Fogle Vandalism

18/44 Hunter Smith Schedule I drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

19/44 Jamairus Williams Schedule VI drug violations

20/44 Jamarea Moore Simple domestic assault



21/44 Javon Spencer Schedule VI drug violations

22/44 Jaylan Bond Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

23/44 Jeffery Epperson Violation of probation

24/44 Jeremy Williams Theft of property under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

25/44 Jessie Carter Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence



26/44 Keon Pipkin Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

27/44 Kim Taylor Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

28/44 Kristie Franks Failure to appear

29/44 Kristy Delk Driving on revoked/suspended license

30/44 Martez Ayers Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest



31/44 Natrasken Love Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/44 Reginald Pugh Schedule VI drug violations

33/44 Renaldo Pruitt Aggravated domestic assault, assault, aggravated burglary

34/44 Robert Turner Driving on revoked/suspended license

35/44 Sabrina Greene Simple domestic assault



36/44 Samuel Jones Possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

37/44 Shakara Simmons Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/44 Shawn Shaw Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving while unlicensed

39/44 Takiesha Cole Driving under the influence

40/44 Tiki Hobson False reports



41/44 Timia Strickland Harassment

42/44 Travis Hampton Violation of probation

43/44 Trinity Mann Violation of probation

44/44 Tristian Mann Harassment domestic assault

























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/11/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.