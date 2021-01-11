Mugshots : Madison County : 01/08/21 – 01/11/21 January 11, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/44Joseph Scott Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 2/44Ammar Al Dhahraa Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 3/44Brandon Holliday Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/44Carmen Corder Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 5/44Christopher Douglas Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/44Cierra Vance Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/44Clifford Mayze Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/44Colton Carnett Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 9/44Damaris Clay Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/44Dandre Perry Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 11/44Darah Jackson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/44Darquis Peck Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/44Darrin Richmond Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 14/44Deadrick Brown Criminal trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 15/44Douglas Taylor Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 16/44Ed Walton Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 17/44Elijah Fogle Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 18/44Hunter Smith Schedule I drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/44Jamairus Williams Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 20/44Jamarea Moore Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/44Javon Spencer Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 22/44Jaylan Bond Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 23/44Jeffery Epperson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/44Jeremy Williams Theft of property under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 25/44Jessie Carter Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 26/44Keon Pipkin Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 27/44Kim Taylor Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 28/44Kristie Franks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/44Kristy Delk Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 30/44Martez Ayers Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 31/44Natrasken Love Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/44Reginald Pugh Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 33/44Renaldo Pruitt Aggravated domestic assault, assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 34/44Robert Turner Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/44Sabrina Greene Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 36/44Samuel Jones Possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 37/44Shakara Simmons Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/44Shawn Shaw Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 39/44Takiesha Cole Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 40/44Tiki Hobson False reports Show Caption Hide Caption 41/44Timia Strickland Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 42/44Travis Hampton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 43/44Trinity Mann Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 44/44Tristian Mann Harassment domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/11/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter