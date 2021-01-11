Snow Showers For Some Thru Noon

Weather Update: Monday January 11 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Snow continues to fall in southwest Tennessee mainly, but there are some flurries and pockets of light snow as far north as Lexington as of 8:30 AM. The snow should remain light and linger through the rest of this morning and start to taper off after around noon. An upper low pressure system will continue moving from south-central Arkansas east into West TN, this will mainly maintain the status quo: Temps in the low 30s to around freezing and cloudy conditions. But there still may be a few flurries as well as the morning progresses. Accumulations should be limited to around an inch or so, especially as the surface temp rises above 32°F. Speaking of which, I should note there will be a persistent N 5-10 mph wind through today which will keep wind chills in the upper 20s most of today.



