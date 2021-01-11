Snow Showers Will Move out this Evening and it Will Get Cold Again Tonight!

GALLERY: Snow Day in West Tennessee — residents enjoy winter weather!

Monday Evening Forecast for January 11th:

Snow came down for the first time this winter for the majority of folks in West Tennessee. Most of us saw around a dusting but some places hit by one of those heavier bands of snow picked up around 1/2 inch. The snow flakes should clear out after the sun goes down and it is going to be cold tonight. The good news is the sun will be returning tomorrow. We will have the latest details including some 50s in the forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

The snow will taper off into the evening and the clouds will move out overnight making for a cold night. Clear skies and calm winds by the morning will allow temperatures to fall down into the low 20s.

TUESDAY:

Sunny skies will return by the afternoon but it will remain chilly. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. The winds will be light out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

We should see 50s return by the afternoon and will continue to see plenty of sunshine. Some clouds will move in late and the winds will stay light out of the southwest. Overnight lows will dip down to around freezing of 32°.

THURSDAY:



The warmest weather we have seen in awhile will show up for Thursday. Highs should reach the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. The temperatures will be aided from some breezy south winds between 10-15 mph. The next front is expected to pass by on Friday dropping temperatures some and keeping the winds around on Friday as well.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather

Twitter: www.twitter.com/joelbarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13