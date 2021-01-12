50s Return to West Tennessee on Wednesday & Thursday

After a very cold morning, highs only reached the low 40s for our Tuesday. Expect mid 20s tonight but 50s are around the corner. The next front is expected to come by late Thursday, it could bring a few showers and even one of the models thinks we could see some snow. Catch the latest forecast right here!

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain clear and the winds again should go calm. That will make for another cold night out there with overnight lows dropping down into the mid 20s for all of West Tennessee.

WEDNESDAY:

We should see 50s return by the afternoon and will continue to see plenty of sunshine. Some clouds will move in late and the winds will stay light out of the southwest. Overnight lows will dip down to around freezing of 32°.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:



The warmest weather we have seen in awhile will show up for Thursday. Highs should reach the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. The warm temperatures will be aided from some breezy south winds between 10-15 mph. The next front is expected to pass by late Thursday into Friday morning dropping temperatures some and keeping the winds around on Friday as well. Some of the models are showing a few showers as the front passes on by and we can’t completely rule out a few snow flakes Friday on the back side of the storm system.

