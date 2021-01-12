Mugshots : Madison County : 01/11/21 – 01/12/21 January 12, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18MARTIN, DANIELLE Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18BOND, ALJIN Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18BOWMAN, SENQUEZ Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18CRAWFORD, STEPHEN Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18CRISP, CIERRA Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18GREENWAY, JIMMY Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18GREER, QUADARIUS Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18IVIE, NICHOLAS Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18JOHNSON, QUINCY Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18KIDD, MATTHEW Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18MCCULLUM, JAMES Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18PATRICK, JACOB Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18ROE, FOSTER Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18SKINNER, JEREMIAH Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18UQDAH, KWESI Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18VANALSTINE, CLIFFORD Violation of probation, simple domestic assault, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18WILLIAMS, WILLIAM Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18YANCEY, JOE Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/11/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/12/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter