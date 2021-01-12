Mugshots : Madison County : 01/11/21 – 01/12/21

1/18 MARTIN, DANIELLE Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/18 BOND, ALJIN Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest

3/18 BOWMAN, SENQUEZ Violation of community corrections

4/18 CRAWFORD, STEPHEN Evading arrest

5/18 CRISP, CIERRA Harassment



6/18 GREENWAY, JIMMY Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons

7/18 GREER, QUADARIUS Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

8/18 IVIE, NICHOLAS Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

9/18 JOHNSON, QUINCY Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/18 KIDD, MATTHEW Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest



11/18 MCCULLUM, JAMES Simple domestic assault, vandalism

12/18 PATRICK, JACOB Violation of community corrections

13/18 ROE, FOSTER Violation of community corrections

14/18 SKINNER, JEREMIAH Failure to appear

15/18 UQDAH, KWESI Violation of order of protection



16/18 VANALSTINE, CLIFFORD Violation of probation, simple domestic assault, evading arrest

17/18 WILLIAMS, WILLIAM Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons

18/18 YANCEY, JOE Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/11/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/12/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.