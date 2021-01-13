Back Into The 50’s The Next Couple Of Days

Happy Wednesday Everyone! A warmer southwesterly flow will warm us up in the afternoon coupled with sunshine to make for a warmer to milder day ahead. Some models are hinting towards as high as the upper 50’s to lower 60’s tomorrow ahead of our next cold front.

The warmer weather will be short lived as another cold air mass heads in from our northwest on Thursday night.

TODAY

Starting out in the lower to middle 20’s under patchy frozen fog and clearing in the afternoon with a high around 50.

TONIGHT

Southerly winds will continue to pump in milder temperatures in the evening and overnight and the result will be not as cold of temperatures. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with overnight lows around 33 and southwest winds of 4 to 9 mph.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

The warmest weather we have seen in awhile will show up for Thursday. Highs should reach the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. The warm temperatures will be aided from some breezy south winds between 10-15 mph.  The next front is expected to pass by late Thursday into Friday morning dropping temperatures some and keeping the winds around on Friday as well.  Some of the models are showing a few showers as the front passes on by and we can’t completely rule out a few snow flakes Friday on the back side of the storm system.

