JPD investigating fatal shooting on Carruthers Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Carruthers Drive on Tuesday.

A news release says officers were sent to the area around 5:30 p.m., and when they arrived, they found 41-year-old Rita Farris suffering from a gunshot wound.

The release says medical aid was provided by EMS. However, Farris died as a result of the shooting, according to the release.

Police say it does not appear to be random act of violence and say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the shooting.

Jackson police say a person of interest is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and JPD is asking anyone that has information that could assist in the investigation to call (731) 425-8400.