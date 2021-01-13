Mugshots : Madison County : 01/12/21 – 01/13/21 January 13, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Temika Woods Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Amber Shanks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Cameron Nelson Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Carlos Hunt Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Christopher Hawkins Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16David Patterson Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Drashun Bowers Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Eric Coman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Justyn Coman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Lamont Camper Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Laura Clifton Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Nicholas Sanders Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Ronnie Taylor Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Terance Hudson Simple domestic assault, theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Ventravius Jones Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Zachary Leftridge Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/13/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter