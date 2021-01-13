Mugshots : Madison County : 01/12/21 – 01/13/21

1/16 Temika Woods Violation of probation, failure to appear

2/16 Amber Shanks Failure to appear

3/16 Cameron Nelson Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/16 Carlos Hunt Driving on revoked/suspended license

5/16 Christopher Hawkins Aggravated domestic assault



6/16 David Patterson Criminal trespass

7/16 Drashun Bowers Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle, driving while unlicensed

8/16 Eric Coman Driving on revoked/suspended license

9/16 Justyn Coman Violation of probation

10/16 Lamont Camper Driving on revoked/suspended license



11/16 Laura Clifton Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane

12/16 Nicholas Sanders Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

13/16 Ronnie Taylor Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest

14/16 Terance Hudson Simple domestic assault, theft under $1,000

15/16 Ventravius Jones Violation of probation, failure to appear



16/16 Zachary Leftridge Aggravated assault

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/13/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.