WBBJ launches “The Sound of Jackson” digital series

JACKSON, Tenn. — This year, we are putting the arts in the spotlight with our new digital series “The Sound of Jackson.”

Each episode gives an up close and personal look at some of the best singer-songwriters in West Tennessee and includes an original performance.

This week we caught up with Hunter Cross of The Skeleton Krew, who says he hopes to save lives through music.

The series is exclusive to our newly launched YouTube channel. New episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays.