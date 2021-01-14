Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to end “a crisis of deep human suffering” by speeding up vaccines and pumping out financial help to those struggling with the pandemic’s prolonged economic fallout.

Biden said Thursday that the nation faces “a crisis of deep human suffering.”

He hopes his multipronged strategy will put the country on the path to recovery by the end of his administration’s first 100 days.

The plan includes $1,400 checks for individuals, on top of $600 provided in the last COVID-19 bill.

There’s also money for a mass vaccination campaign and a major expansion of local public health efforts.